Portsmouth domestic abuse charity raises over £4,000 with annual Sea Swim for Survivors

Aurora New Dawn, a Portsmouth-based charity which provides support for victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking across the south east, has raised an impressive £4,350 thanks to its annual Sea Swim for Survivors.

The chilly winter sea swim took place on Sunday, January 22, after being rescheduled twice due to unsafe sea conditions, with a dozen supporters joining the charity team to take part. The swimmers took to the water on Southsea Seafront with the aim of raising awareness and funds to continue their valuable work supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Aurora chief executive officer Dr Shonagh Dillon said: ‘We have incredible supporters who regularly take it upon themselves to host events, take part in challenges and raise funds. Our Sea Swim for Survivors is something we do together as a community, pushing ourselves well outside of our comfort zone in the name of the women and children we support.’

Portsmouth-based domestic abuse charity, Aurora New Dawn, has raised over £4,000 with their annual Sea Swim for Survivors.

The funds will be put towards the vital work that Aurora New Dawn does on a daily basis, helping women and children make a new start in life. It’s a need that is only growing; from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Aurora supported 2,522 survivors in its network of services.

‘In the UK, evidence shows that a woman is killed every three days by a man. For women killed by a current or former partner that equates to one woman every four days. We also know that statistically, on average, three women commit suicide every week as a result of the impact of male violence. We cannot underestimate the magnitude of the problem – and that’s why it’s our mission to support victims and survivors in every way possible,’ said Shonagh.

‘Our Sea Swim for Survivors is just one of the many ways that we work to gather people together and we are so grateful to the support we get from our supporters and our community. Marie Costa, the Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, named Aurora New Dawn as her chosen charity, which highlights the importance of the support we provide to women across the county.’

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/campaign/SeaSwimForSurvivorsAurora.

