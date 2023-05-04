‘We can’t bring Zach back but if we can help just one child that would be amazing.

The community gathered at the new site on Wednesday to not only mark the Coronation, but to also raise a glass in celebration of opening large space that is dedicated to helping children and adults who work with the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. The charity, which was founded by Rachel and Ken Ross, whose teenage son Max has Down Syndrome, has gone from working out of one room to being able to offer facilities including different spaces for children and adults based on what their needs are – and it was achieved through funding and volunteer work.

June and Keith Keay were at the joint celebration and were overwhelmed at what has been achieved.

The couple lost their beautiful grandson, Zach Keay, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in December 2021.

Fundraising towards Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association's new base was partly inspired by Zach Keay, right, who died suddenly aged two

The two-year-old was born with Down Syndrome and there will be an inquest into his death next month – but his family wanted to ensure that his legacy would live on.

They organised a fundraiser in his memory and all of the money that was raised has been donated to the association which has used the funds to create a sensory room at the new site.

The Keay family, of Swanmore, raised about £10,000 and those funds have been used to buy equipment in the sensory room, which has bubble lights, a projector, musical toys and a colour-coded box that will change the colour of the lights when a child presses it.

Rachael and Ken Ross from Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association at the group's Coronation event and new site at Airport Service Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

All of the equipment helps children understand the outcomes of their actions and the grandparents are ‘blown away’ with what Rachel and Ken have achieved with the space.

June said: ‘All of these children have super powers. Zach used to call it his super power, he loved music and dancing and his animals.

‘It is beautiful – Zach taught us so much and it is all about understanding more about Down Syndrome.’

Zach’s mum, dad, brother and sister attended a private viewing over the weekend so they could see what the money has been put towards.

Zach Keay who was well known for his 'cheeky' smile and who has inspired fundraising for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association's new base

Keith said: ‘It is very emotional, it is a really fitting tribute to a lovely little boy. It is still so raw for us but it is something we believe in and friends of ours are supporting the cause to keep his legacy going.

‘The people here are absolutely amazing and what Rachel is doing at the national level is going to change these children’s lives.

‘We can’t bring Zach back but if we can help just one child that would be amazing.

‘Meeting the people that are volunteering here – they are amazing, I’m blown away. We want to volunteer and help but it is too soon for us.’

June and Keith Keay. Their grandson Zach, who had Down Syndrome, died suddenly aged two in 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Families turned out in their best red, white and blue clothes to enjoy a morning of socialising with food and drink and the children had a blast playing.

Rachel said: ‘It is fantastic, we just wanted to create a space for the whole community to be together.

‘We started it up when Max was two or three years old so we now have a cohort of teenagers but we need some more things to fill the rooms.’

The site, in Aspen House, Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, has cost about £400,000 to transform into the perfect place for families to come and enjoy time together in a safe environment.

Ken said: ‘We were really excited to celebrate the Jubilee last year and what better way than to raise a glass and piece of cake to our new King.

‘We want everything to look as amazing as possible and we have put in a lot of work to get it like this.’

Children and their parents having fun at the event Picture: Habibur Rahman

Rachel and Ken will also be putting out a fundraiser this week where they are asking people to donate anything they may have that can go towards the new site.

Things including new table hockey, bean bags, chairs, reception equipment, blinds and decor would be greatly appreciated and for more information, follow their social media page.

Alice Osbourne Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association Coronation event and new site at Airport Service Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 3rd May 2023 Pictured: Rosie 18 months Picture: Habibur Rahman

