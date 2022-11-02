Portsmouth e-scooter rental scheme divides readers ahead of city council vote

Earlier this month, Portsmouth City Council extended the e-scooter rental scheme, run by Voi, until May 2024.

The scheme, which was launched in March 2021, has divided readers, with some praising the cheap and more environmentally friendly form of transport, while repeated concerns have been raised about multiple people on scooters designed for one rider.

‘Danger to pedestrians, road users and also people riding them’ was how one reader of The News responded to a debate on the e-scooters on the newspaper’s social media channels.

Readers are divided on the pros - and cons - of the city's e-scooter rental scheme. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

He said: ‘Most people using them are irresponsible and no idea of safety.’

Users are encouraged to wear a helmet and take Voi’s virtual safety training, Ride like Voila, via the mobile phone app, before their first ride – but neither is mandatory.

Some readers commented that safety training should be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: ‘Keep them but make it mandatory for a training course on safety before using them and do more to prevent two people using one.’

Another reader also highlighted the scheme’s problems stem from the riders, not the rides.

They said: ‘The scooters are fine, it’s some of the idiots who ride them that are not. No road sense and no consideration for anyone else. Not everyone who rides them are a menace, just a few sadly who spoil it for others.’

Another user added: ‘If people want to own and drive them they should pay road tax and have a licence. Nearly got knocked over the other day by someone driving one of them like a (lunatic) not paying attention to where they were going. So dangerous.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

But others have been keen highlight the benefits, with one comment calling the scheme ‘a great idea to ease congestion in the city...and great for the environment’.