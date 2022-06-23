Portsmouth-educated Gavin Irvine sets up Crowdfunder for new feature length film Little Dipper or Bust

Portsmouth educated Gavin Irvine, has set up a Crowdfunder to fund his debut feature length film, Little Dipper or Bust.

The producer, who spent a long duration of his life living in Portsmouth, and went to university in the city, has recently been awarded with the best comedy award from the Hastings Rocks Film Festival and best short film from the Hollywood Independent Film Festival.

The film is set to feature a range of actors, and has welcomed Portsmouth security guard Paul Eite into the film industry.

Gavin Irvine with awards that he has recently won

Paul said: ‘I am just a lucky guy that got a break.’

The Crowdfunder has a goal of £30,000 which will go towards the insurance, travel, costumes, food, accommodation and location, and the producer has already raised £3,095 so far.

Gavin said: ‘I took to film-making like a duck to water. I was also very lucky to be mentored by two very famous film-makers, Ken Russell and Peter Greenaway.’

