Portsmouth-educated Gavin Irvine sets up Crowdfunder for new feature length film Little Dipper or Bust

The producer, who spent a long duration of his life living in Portsmouth, and went to university in the city, has recently been awarded with the best comedy award from the Hastings Rocks Film Festival and best short film from the Hollywood Independent Film Festival.

The film is set to feature a range of actors, and has welcomed Portsmouth security guard Paul Eite into the film industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Irvine with awards that he has recently won

Paul said: ‘I am just a lucky guy that got a break.’

The Crowdfunder has a goal of £30,000 which will go towards the insurance, travel, costumes, food, accommodation and location, and the producer has already raised £3,095 so far.