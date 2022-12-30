David Nesbit, 84, was ‘surprised’ when he received his letter in the post from the Prime Minister’s Office, informing him that he is being made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire.

The 84-year-old is a pillar in the community and is the well established owner of Nesbit’s Estate Agents, Clarendon Road, and throughout his lifetime, he has dedicated time to helping the local community and charities.

Born and raised in Cosham, David began working in 1937, and he has been working within the city since 1957. The estate agents was founded in 1921 by David’s late father, Douglas Nesbit, and David is now the principal of the business where he has worked closely with a number of community projects including the development of flats in the area.

He is also the director of Nesbit’s Auctioneers and Appraisers in Southsea.

David said: ‘It is an honour and it is definitely appreciated. I have spent my time trying to help people with their various issues and it is very nice indeed to be recognised in this way.

‘My wife Diana knows and she has been working with me as my PA and she had to put up with me for this many years, but I think she is pretty chuffed for me.’

The business owner has been a trustee of the Royal Maritime Club since 1982, and back in 2011, he became the chairman of trustees for the club, which supports naval veterans.

He has spent his entire career ensuring that people who need extra support in the community when selling or buying property receive the proper help and he also spent 28 years as a magistrate for the south east.

