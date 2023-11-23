Portsmouth factory worker who "has never won anything" scoops new £83,000 Range Rover Sport in competition
Karolina Karwowska, from Portsmouth, received a video call from online company BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised her with the news she had won a Range Rover Sport D300 SE.
Sharing her delight, the Easy Win Competition winner said: “It was a huge shock and it has taken some time to process what has happened. I’ve never won anything in my life, never mind anything this big.
“I’ve been entering competitions with BOTB for about a year now and hoped I would win one day. For it to actually happen to me feels amazing. I love Range Rovers and really liked the look of this one which is why I entered.”
The 39-year-old said she was considering taking the cash alternative. “The money will come in very handy. Christmas is obviously coming up and we would like to look at a couple of holidays and investments,” she said.
Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Karolina on winning this amazing prize. It is a fantastic vehicle with loads of really cool bits and I am so chuffed for her.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.
The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64m-worth of cars so far.