Portsmouth factory worker who "has never won anything" scoops new £83,000 Range Rover Sport in competition

A factory worker who says she "has never won anything" has scooped a new £83,000 car courtesy of an online competition firm.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Karolina Karwowska, from Portsmouth, received a video call from online company BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised her with the news she had won a Range Rover Sport D300 SE.

Sharing her delight, the Easy Win Competition winner said: “It was a huge shock and it has taken some time to process what has happened. I’ve never won anything in my life, never mind anything this big.

Karolina Karwowska, from Portsmouth, won a Range Rover Sport D300 SE. Pic: BOTBKarolina Karwowska, from Portsmouth, won a Range Rover Sport D300 SE. Pic: BOTB
“I’ve been entering competitions with BOTB for about a year now and hoped I would win one day. For it to actually happen to me feels amazing. I love Range Rovers and really liked the look of this one which is why I entered.”

The 39-year-old said she was considering taking the cash alternative. “The money will come in very handy. Christmas is obviously coming up and we would like to look at a couple of holidays and investments,” she said.

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Karolina on winning this amazing prize. It is a fantastic vehicle with loads of really cool bits and I am so chuffed for her.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64m-worth of cars so far.

