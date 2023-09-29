Portsmouth family toast ex-Royal Navy officer and wife's 70 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lily and Ron Ramsey celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at Heath's cafe, Havant Road, Drayton, with all their family - including 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

READ NOW: Cafes from the past

The happy occasion was enjoyed by Lily, 91, and Ron, 90, who were treated to a nice meal to mark the incredible achievement.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily and Ron celebrated their Platinum Wedding Anniversary with their family at Heaths Cafe in Drayton Pictured - Lily and Ron enjoying their Platinum Wedding Anniversary Photos by Alex Shute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have lived in Portsmouth throughout their lives but also travelled the world during Ron’s stints away with the Royal Navy as a petty officer.

Lily and Ron’s six children threw the party for their parents - having also put on a bash for the 60th wedding anniversary 10 years ago.

The couple’s son Steven, 62, said: “It was a good celebration to mark 70 years of their marriage. It was a nice day with all the family including all their grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Speaking of his parent’s past, Steven said: “Dad was in the navy for 20 years and then worked in a factory for many years. They went around the world and saw many places while travelling with the navy. They had a good time.

Lily and Ron celebrated their Platinum Wedding Anniversary with their family at Heaths Cafe in Drayton Pictured - Lily and Ron enjoying the Anniversary with their family Photos by Alex Shute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mum was busy with six children and my aunty had children too who would come over so mum had her hands full when dad was away. Dad would bring special gifts home from places like China and Hong Kong.

“He was away with the navy in the Mediterranean when he got a call to come home because it was the Queen’s Coronation. While he was home he said (to Lily): ‘We may as well get married.’”