Portsmouth family toast ex-Royal Navy officer and wife's 70 years of marriage
Lily and Ron Ramsey celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at Heath's cafe, Havant Road, Drayton, with all their family - including 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
The happy occasion was enjoyed by Lily, 91, and Ron, 90, who were treated to a nice meal to mark the incredible achievement.
The couple have lived in Portsmouth throughout their lives but also travelled the world during Ron’s stints away with the Royal Navy as a petty officer.
Lily and Ron’s six children threw the party for their parents - having also put on a bash for the 60th wedding anniversary 10 years ago.
The couple’s son Steven, 62, said: “It was a good celebration to mark 70 years of their marriage. It was a nice day with all the family including all their grandchildren and great grandchildren.”
Speaking of his parent’s past, Steven said: “Dad was in the navy for 20 years and then worked in a factory for many years. They went around the world and saw many places while travelling with the navy. They had a good time.
“Mum was busy with six children and my aunty had children too who would come over so mum had her hands full when dad was away. Dad would bring special gifts home from places like China and Hong Kong.
“He was away with the navy in the Mediterranean when he got a call to come home because it was the Queen’s Coronation. While he was home he said (to Lily): ‘We may as well get married.’”
Steven added: “We all had a good life together and were very happy. We have lots of good memories.”