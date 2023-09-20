Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey and Gunwharf Quays-based Resolve are “thrilled” to have agreed a three-year extension to their partnership. The company provide a people-first approach to equipment hire and deliver best-fit solutions to save time and money.

Resolve are also the club’s new added time and replay sponsor.

Portsmouth FC are thrilled to announce that Resolve have agreed a three-year extension to their partnership with the club. Pic: Portsmouth FC

Nick Smith, co-founder and director of Resolve, said: “After a successful first season sponsoring Portsmouth, it was only right we continued this partnership further. We’ll be backing the Blues for the next three years – on and off the pitch – and will hopefully see the club climb the leagues in that time.

Matt Hamill, fellow co-founder and director, added: “Our values perfectly align with the club’s – making positive impacts in the city, developing young, aspiring talent and building teams that can go all the way to the top.

“As a part of our partnership with the club, we’re committed to offering work experience to Pompey’s academy players, giving them a chance to experience a career away from football.”

Pompey’s director of sales Mark Judges said: “It is exciting to continue our partnership with Resolve for another three seasons. Their passion for the city and football club led us to agreeing to a multi-year agreement with expanded rights, which will help them achieve greater brand recognition with our supporters, while continuing to grow their business.

“Nick, Matt and the wider team at Resolve also provide invaluable opportunities for our academy scholars to gain work experience away from football within the city of Portsmouth, ensuring the partnership is fully integrated across the club.”