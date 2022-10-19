Portsmouth FC is the latest organisation to throw its weight behind the city's Community Inclusion Grants scheme in which voluntary and community groups can bid for up to £1,000 each to support projects.

The club's chief executive Andrew Cullen has come out in support of the Portsmouth City Council initiative following a meeting to decide how the club and council could mutually boost equality, diversity and inclusion in the city.

Pompey and Andrew Cullen back Community Inclusion Grant. From left: James Gagliardini, Community Engagement and Inclusion Programme Manager at Portsmouth City Council Andrew Cullen, Chief Executive, Portsmouth Foodball Club Cllr Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, Portsmouth City Council Duke Harrison-Hunter, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator, Pompey In The Community

The scheme is designed to support projects that challenge inequality, advance equity and celebrate diversity in Portsmouth.

Suitable groups could include those looking to attract a wider range of members, make their facilities more accessible or highlight unique aspects of a group or community.

Mr Cullen said: ‘We know more than anyone the support the people of Portsmouth can generate and what that can achieve. There are community groups across the city doing wonderful things, it's great to hear the council is making this funding opportunity available to them and I hope as many as possible get involved.’

Councillor Chris Attwell, cabinet member for communities and central services, was impressed by Pompey's ongoing work to improve access for disabled supporters at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Efforts to engage residents from all of Portsmouth's communities such as providing tickets to Ukrainian refugees was also admired.

Cllr Attwell said: ‘The work the football club is doing to encourage a more diverse range of fans into Fratton Park and give them a great experience is really fantastic.

‘We know that most organisations in the city don't have the resources that Pompey do but we also know that any funding can make a huge difference to them so that's why we're making these grants available to help people where they need it.’

Pompey’s backing of the council grants follows hot on the heels of support from both HIVE Portsmouth which coordinates and supports the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector in the city and specialist diversity and inclusion charity URBOND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in more information on the Community Inclusion Grant scheme should email [email protected] or call 023 9268 8404.

Applications close on October 30.