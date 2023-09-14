News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth FC "delighted" to announce "great" extended multi-year deal

Portsmouth FC have announced they have extended a multi-year agreement with a firm.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
The new deal means Fareham-based company Matrix IT will have supported Pompey for more than a decade. The firm has provided outstanding secure IT services, with an efficient and effective customer-focused approach, according to Pompey.

They are the club’s official half-time partner, as well as official sponsors of the Players’ Lounge at Fratton Park. Matrix IT also provide the club with IT support – both at the stadium and the training ground in Copnor Road.

Portsmouth FC are delighted to announce that Matrix IT have extended their partnership with their club. Pic Portsmouth FCPortsmouth FC are delighted to announce that Matrix IT have extended their partnership with their club. Pic Portsmouth FC
Their managing director Matt Faulkner said: “We have a long history with the club, having first started our partnership a decade ago. At that time, the club was in a very different place and to look back on what we’ve achieved together has been fantastic.

“At heart, Matrix IT are huge Pompey fans. We are at every game and to see the Matrix IT brand associated with the club is a proud moment for all of us. To be part of the club’s history, its growth and success is enormously fulfilling for everyone at Matrix.

“As their IT partner, their sponsor and, most importantly, as fans, we are proud to continue our partnership with Portsmouth Football Club.”

Pompey director of sales Mark Judges added: “Our partnership with Matrix IT is built on foundations laid over the past 10 years. Their IT service and support not only enables us to operate at Fratton Park, but at our training ground too, helping us achieve our overall club vision.

“Matrix IT are a passionate, local and industry leading business and so it is great to continue our partnership with them.”

