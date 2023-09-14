Portsmouth FC "delighted" to announce "great" extended multi-year deal

Watch more videos on Shots!

The new deal means Fareham-based company Matrix IT will have supported Pompey for more than a decade. The firm has provided outstanding secure IT services, with an efficient and effective customer-focused approach, according to Pompey.

They are the club’s official half-time partner, as well as official sponsors of the Players’ Lounge at Fratton Park. Matrix IT also provide the club with IT support – both at the stadium and the training ground in Copnor Road.

Portsmouth FC are delighted to announce that Matrix IT have extended their partnership with their club. Pic Portsmouth FC

Their managing director Matt Faulkner said: “We have a long history with the club, having first started our partnership a decade ago. At that time, the club was in a very different place and to look back on what we’ve achieved together has been fantastic.

“At heart, Matrix IT are huge Pompey fans. We are at every game and to see the Matrix IT brand associated with the club is a proud moment for all of us. To be part of the club’s history, its growth and success is enormously fulfilling for everyone at Matrix.

“As their IT partner, their sponsor and, most importantly, as fans, we are proud to continue our partnership with Portsmouth Football Club.”

Pompey director of sales Mark Judges added: “Our partnership with Matrix IT is built on foundations laid over the past 10 years. Their IT service and support not only enables us to operate at Fratton Park, but at our training ground too, helping us achieve our overall club vision.