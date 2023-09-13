News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Portsmouth boss’ no-nonsense message over marquee signing after former Cardiff City, Hull City and Oxford United man's slow start

John Mousinho admitted Gavin Whyte has been a long way from his best amid a slow start to his Pompey career.
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But the Blues boss is certain the Fratton Faithful still have a lot more to see when it comes to the man billed as their marquee summer signing.

Whyte arrived from Championship outfit Cardiff this summer, amid a fair amount of fanfare over what the Northern Ireland man can achieve at League One level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has yet to hit the heights, however, with his performances showing glimpses of what he can do over consistent form.

Most Popular

Mousinho believes Whyte would acknowledge himself that’s been the case, with the winger nursing a hamstring injury ahead of the trip to Derby County this weekend.

But the Pompey boss is certain about what his former Oxford United team-mate can achieve for his new club.

Whyte said: ‘If I went and spoke to Gavin about how he’s been and what he can produce, I think he would admit by his own standards he hasn’t been anywhere near his best.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘That’s part of the reason we got Gavin, if he was at his best he wouldn’t be at this level.

It's been a mixed start to his Pompey career for Gavin Whyte after the Northern Ireland international's arrival from Cardiff City. Pic: Jason Brown.It's been a mixed start to his Pompey career for Gavin Whyte after the Northern Ireland international's arrival from Cardiff City. Pic: Jason Brown.
It's been a mixed start to his Pompey career for Gavin Whyte after the Northern Ireland international's arrival from Cardiff City. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘What I’ve seen from him certainly over two seasons, is a Gavin Whyte who’s very effective at this level and certainly deserved his move to the level above.

‘He also deserved to take Hull out of this league as champions.

‘There’s plenty more in the tank from Gavin, and we’re not hiding from the fact he hasn’t reached anything like his maximum potential.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho feels there are a number of factors behind why Whyte has yet to showcase the level of performance he’s capable of reaching.

Settling into a new club, parenthood and a lack of football at Cardiff could all be be contributory factors for the man who moved to Wales for £2m in 2019.

Mousinho added: ‘I think it’s the first time he’s played a significant run of games for a long, long time.

‘There’s adjusting to moving here and having a newborn - all of those things.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘People don’t necessarily want to hear it, but it’s really important to take into accounts.

‘Players aren’t robots and you have to take all of those things into account.

‘Wingers are a bit more variable by their nature in terms of performances, too.

‘The think with Gav is we know we’ve yet to see his best - and are really looking forward to when that does happen.’

Related topics:Gavin WhyteJohn MousinhoCardiff CityPortsmouthOxford UnitedPompeyHull CityBlues