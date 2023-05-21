Portsmouth FC: Peter Crouch makes Pompey pun during visit to historic Italian landmark
Former Portsmouth FC player Peter Crouch couldn’t resist making a punning reference to the team during a recent trip to Italy.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st May 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:32 BST
Crouch, who played for Pompey from 2001 to 2002 and for a second stint between 2008 and 2009, gave a nod to the club after visiting the site of Pompeii with his wife Abbey Clancy.
In a Tweet, Crouch said: ‘Play up Pompeii, Pompeii play up.’
Since retiring from his football career, the 42-year-old has found success as a television personality and host of a popular podcast.