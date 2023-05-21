News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth FC: Peter Crouch makes Pompey pun during visit to historic Italian landmark

Former Portsmouth FC player Peter Crouch couldn’t resist making a punning reference to the team during a recent trip to Italy.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st May 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:32 BST

Crouch, who played for Pompey from 2001 to 2002 and for a second stint between 2008 and 2009, gave a nod to the club after visiting the site of Pompeii with his wife Abbey Clancy.

In a Tweet, Crouch said: ‘Play up Pompeii, Pompeii play up.’

Since retiring from his football career, the 42-year-old has found success as a television personality and host of a popular podcast.

Peter Crouch is now a regular TV presenter. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesPeter Crouch is now a regular TV presenter. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Peter Crouch during his Pompey days. Picture: PA Peter Crouch during his Pompey days. Picture: PA
