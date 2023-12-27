The Pompey squad were busy spreading Christmas cheer last week, helping out Santa by delivering presents at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the men’s team were joined by head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Richard Hughes. Pompey Women stars Kelci Bowers, Izzy Collins and Leeta Rutherford were also present, along with Blues mascot Nelson.

READ NOW: Man dies in crash

They toured the paediatric ward, chatting with patients and their families, giving out gifts, signing autographs and posing for photographs. Blues boss Mousinho said: “It was honour for us to be there and help bring a bit of light relief to the children and their families.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey at QA: Pic: Supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a father myself, I can understand how difficult it must be when your kids are in hospital at any time – particularly over Christmas. I enjoyed getting to meet quite a few Pompey fans and it was nice to hand out presents and put some smiles on faces.”

Striker Colby Bishop added: “It’s not nice to have to be in hospital over Christmas, so that little bit of cheer that we can bring means everything. It’s important to give something back to the community and it was great that so many of the kids were excited to see us.”

Defender Conor Shaughnessy said: “I enjoyed the chance to put some smiles on the kids’ faces and bring a bit of brightness to their day. I’m sure it’s difficult for them and their families, but there were a few Pompey fans and they were really positive.”

The visit follows on from members of the Pompey squad making previous festive visits to the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital and Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices.