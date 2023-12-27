Man, 90, dies in Fareham crash on Boxing Day as police launch probe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal collision in Fareham on Tuesday. Officers were called shorty after 4pm to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Peugeot 208 on Lockswood Road, Park Gate.
READ NOW: Pedestrian hit by car
A police statement said: “The driver of the vehicle, a 90-year-old man, was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services he died a short time later. Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries. Perhaps you witnessed the collision or saw the blue Peugeot 208 shortly before the incident?”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230525856/Operation Senepol. Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/