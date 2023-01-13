The car park is currently ‘outdated and is not economically viable to repair going forward’ and the council are planning on replacing the structure with a new surface car park later this year.

It is hoped that this new structure will be ready in time for the new community arts and entertainment venue, Fareham Live.

The multi-storey car park in Osborn Road, Fareham

Plans for the new car park include around 120 modern sized spaces, solar energy generation and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Councillor Joanne Burton, executive member for health and public protection at the council said: ‘The existing Osborn Road car park needs to be replaced, so we are keen to create something which is not only beneficial for the future regeneration of the Town Centre but is also much more attractive and practical. I encourage residents and businesses close to the development to have their say on our plans and take part in the consultation survey.’

This project will be part funded from income generated from parking charges and the council is working with Shopmobility to help them relocate to a new site in Fareham shopping centre.

The plans are set to help the regeneration of Fareham and it will be a significant help for Fareham Live.