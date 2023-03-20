News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
15 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
48 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Portsmouth fire: Firefighters uncover how blaze tore through Southsea apartment building

A fire that tore through an apartment building along the seafront started in the basement of the building, firefighters have discovered.

By David George
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

On Saturday, March 11, firefighters from across the region were called to South Parade, Southsea, to the sight of smoke billowing out of a block of flats. Nearby residents were evacuated and a cordon was set up while the blaze was dealt with – thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth man is arrested after 'large quantity' of drugs found in Buckland

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exact cause of the fire remained unknown, sparking an investigation. Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has learned more about what happened that day.

Firefighters attending an incident in South Parade, Southsea. Picture: Contributed
Firefighters attending an incident in South Parade, Southsea. Picture: Contributed
Firefighters attending an incident in South Parade, Southsea. Picture: Contributed
Most Popular

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘One of our fire investigation officers attended the scene and found the most likely cause of fire to have been accidental with the fire originating in the rear bedroom of the basement flat, with the remainder of the flat only suffering heat and smoke damage.’

In an emergency, always dial 999 to contact the fire service.

SouthseaPortsmouthHampshire