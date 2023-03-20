On Saturday, March 11, firefighters from across the region were called to South Parade, Southsea, to the sight of smoke billowing out of a block of flats. Nearby residents were evacuated and a cordon was set up while the blaze was dealt with – thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exact cause of the fire remained unknown, sparking an investigation. Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has learned more about what happened that day.

Firefighters attending an incident in South Parade, Southsea. Picture: Contributed

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘One of our fire investigation officers attended the scene and found the most likely cause of fire to have been accidental with the fire originating in the rear bedroom of the basement flat, with the remainder of the flat only suffering heat and smoke damage.’