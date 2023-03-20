Portsmouth man is arrested after 'large quantity' of drugs found in Buckland
A man who tried to flee police was caught and detained on suspicion of drug dealing.
Officers responded to reports of drug-related activity in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene shortly before 5.45pm on Friday, March 10.
She added: ’Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.
‘A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
‘He has been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’ The arrest caused quite a scene in the local community.
One eyewitness, who asked not to be named to protect himself and his family, said the area has seen a lot of drug dealing over the past year.
He added that some police call handlers who responds to drug dealing reports ‘do not take it seriously’, but said he’s ‘really thankful’ for the help of a police community support officer who he’s been in contact with.
‘No matter where you go, there is always going to be drug dealing,’ they said. ‘The more police present on the streets, the better.
‘Hopefully this will be a warning for other drug dealers.’
To report crimes to the police, you can dial 101. In an emergency, always call 999.