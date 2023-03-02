Portsmouth firm Vespasian Security to take on Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Help for Heroes

Colleagues at Vespasian Security are taking on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in May this year to help raise funds for Help for Heroes.

The team of seven will face Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike in 24 hours in an effort to raise awareness and donations for the ‘extraordinary’ work which the charity does for ex-service people and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having completed a skydive in 2022 for Portsmouth Hospitals, Vespasian are now hoping to go bigger and better. Last year, a team of four raised over £2,000 by falling 10,000 feet, and they are now determined to beat this target.

Vespasian Security at The News Business Excellence Awards 2023 Picture: Alex Shute

With all members of the hiking team having completed the Help for Heroes suicide awareness training in the past few months, they now have an insight into the vital support offered to veterans.

SEE ALSO: Family of Fareham nurse who died of sudden thrombosis are calling for more public awareness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every day, men and women are forced to leave the armed forces as a result of psychological or physical wounds. Not only do the team feel passionately about the support which Help for Heroes provides, but as a firm based in a naval city such as Portsmouth, they’re familiar with potential hardships of veteran life.

Managing director of the security firm, Oliver Gardiner, said: ‘Vespasian calls Portsmouth home. Our teams have always drawn heavily from the armed forces community, be it directly from those serving or from the veteran community and service families.’

‘We know the positive impact that the armed forces community has on the UK and within our teams and this is a small way that we can help them.’

With a reputation for being both a physically and mentally demanding challenge, the team is preparing for anything that might be thrown their way, from inhospitable weather to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business development and operations manager, Jim, added: ‘I’m a big believer in “don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits”!’

With the countdown closing in, the Vespasian workforce are rallying behind the team, with ‘overwhelming’ support from families and friends.