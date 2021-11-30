Outstanding volunteers were honoured for their work during the pandemic at a ceremony in the Lord Mayor's banqueting hall, Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 291121-25)

The event at the Lord Mayor’s Banqueting Hall in the Guildhall saw more than 34 hard-working volunteers, food banks, and community groups receive awards from the Peace Centre in Havant, in recognition of their efforts to support people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the groups recognised were a large number of the city’s churches, including St Jude’s, North End Baptist, and North End United Reform.

Volunteers like 79-year-old Sue Woodgate, who ventured out to prepare food parcels, and Paulsgrove resident Mandy Buxey, who set up her own food pantry for the needy, received much deserved recognition for representing ‘the best of the city’, according to Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asghar Shah, who has led a team of volunteers at the Peace Centre's food bank throughout the pandemic. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 291121-05)

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson: ‘One of the things out of the pandemic is that it’s shown not only the need across the city… but the way people who stood up to help the most vulnerable across our community was tremendous.

‘We’ve learned about the huge problems there are, but also the way people from lots of different communities have come out to help.

‘It got us through and it’s shown the best of this city.’

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson speaking at the ceremony in the Lord Mayor's banqueting hall, Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 291121-15)

But now those being celebrating have put out a rallying call to ensure volunteers and donations are available throughout the harsh winter months, with growing concern about rapidly rising need among families hit by hard times.

Asghar Shah, who hosted the event and remains the driving force behind the Peace Centre’s food bank, said demand at the food bank has doubled in just a few weeks.

The British Gas worker and stalwart volunteer said: ‘Since March, we have served 980 families.

‘We went down to about 15 families a week, but now it’s gone up to 30 families.

Outstanding volunteers were honoured for their work during the pandemic at a ceremony in the Lord Mayor's banqueting hall, Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 291121-06)

‘The main problem is those who are financially vulnerable (face) increased prices – they cannot afford their groceries.’

‘We are very concerned because the number of families who are vulnerable is increasing. After this event we will be talking to different organisations to get help and support from them. Financial support is the backbone we need.’

The food bank, staffed by 22 volunteers, has served more than 1,800 families since its creation at the start of the pandemic.

Asghar added: ‘We will keep the support going where ever we are required.’

With rising grocery prices and cuts to Universal Credit, other food banks – such as the Trussell Trust Food Bank operating from the King’s Church in Somers Road - have raised similar fears about rising need in the last fortnight.

Compounding the voluntary sector’s concerns is the arrival of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron, which is believed to be the most mutated form of the virus so far discovered.

The implications for the city remain unknown, according to Cllr Vernon-Jackson.

He added: ‘We don’t know what the next wave will be like. We may well need to go back to doing what we did to help the most vulnerable in the city.’

But the council leader appeared optimistic – in part thanks to the reliable support from people like Asghar Shah and the strong community of volunteers that have emerged from the difficult last 18-months.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: ‘I think there should be particular thanks to Shah. Because it’s great to have volunteers but you also need leaders. And we have leaders across the city, not just Shah, people like Tracy at the North End Baptist Church, and so many other leaders who have made a difference – without that leadership, all our efforts as volunteers would go to waste.

‘Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done for the people of this city.’

Asghar added: ‘Volunteers don’t get paid not because they are worthless – but because they are priceless.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron