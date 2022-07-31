In a moment that will live forever in the history books, the Lionesses stormed to a 2-1 victory at Wembley in extra time of the Euro 2022 finals.

It was a dream that had been 56 years in the making – and one made a reality by heroic England substitute Chloe Kelly’s, who scored the winning goal in front of a record-breaking Wembley crowd of 87,192.

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Earlier, eight-time champions Germany equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

And as the full-time whistle was blown football lovers across Portsmouth celebrated by screaming, hugging each other and throwing their beers into the air.

Watching the match from The Shepherd's Crook in Southsea were pals Herbie Sainty, 19, and Max Lycett, 19.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

Herbie, of Fratton, said: ‘I feel ecstatic. I'm so happy. I’m on the verge of tears. I hugged everyone in the pub.

‘This is going to mean so much for the women’s game. The way the game has developed over the last two or three decades, I know that women’s football will skyrocket from now.

‘We’re on the path for the world cup victor and making the women’s game more known.’

Pal Max, of Milton, added: ‘We all went mental. We threw our arms in the air and jumping around.

Celebration at the Shepherds Crook as England beat Germany 2-1. Picture: Mike Cooter (310722)

‘The Lionesses can hold their heads high forever. They’ve changed football not just in England but across Europe.’

Celebrations were just as furious in the Lord John Russel pub in Albert Road, Southsea.

Ed Sadler, 30, of Southsea, said: ‘They’ve played an amazing tournament, this was really deserved.’

Also in the pub was Portsmouth-born TJ Matthews, 29. He said: ‘I’m intensely proud, it’s good to have them win a final – finally.’

Celebration at the Shepherds Crook as England beat Germany 2-1. Picture: Mike Cooter (310722)