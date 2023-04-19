Friends and relatives of David ‘Shippy’ Shipp marked the fifth anniversary of his death in 2016 with an 11-a-side football match at Priory School, Southsea, where Shippy studied, in a bid to win Shippy’s Cup. David, 27, was found dead at his home in Essex Road, Southsea in 2011.

The event on Saturday, April 29, is being held in support of the charity Papyrus, which aims to raise awareness of mental health and tackling suicide rates in young men.

It will take place at the Baffins Milton Rovers Football Club at the PMC Stadium on Eastern Road.

From left, David Shipp, brother Darren Shipp, and brother Charley Shipp.

Organised by Lee George, Stephen Wall, and James Kerridge, the event is being held in memory of their friend David Shipp, known as “Shippy” to those who knew him, who took his own life on March 6 2011. Since 2012,

the organisers have tried to hold similar events ‘as often as we can’, with a brief hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last event, at Moneyfields, raised about £5,200 for Papyrus and saw about 100 people turn up.

Lee said events such as this are important because there is ‘such a stigma’ attached to men’s mental health, and that this event will help to ‘put the message out that it is okay to talk about mental health’, especially in a city where ‘everybody knows everyone’.

Co-organiser and manager of the Portsea Football Team Stephen Wall said that the event, which will include activities such as a charity raffle and an auction, will help to raise awareness of the Papyrus charity and its mission,

Flowers for David's mother, Debbie at the fundraising match in 2019 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (040819-44)

and will ‘put it in people’s faces more than ever’, saying that ‘this past week has really touched us’.

So far, donations to the charity have been made during training sessions since earlier this year, and ‘higher-end prizes’ such as signed football shirts will also be auctioned off on the day of the event. Mr Wall would also like to extend his thanks to the Baffins Milton Rovers Football Club for allowing the event to be held at its ground free of charge, as well as all of the local companies and supporters who have donated prizes for the charity raffle and for people’s help ‘to get the event up and running’.

Co-organiser James Kerridge also wishes to thank both Stephen and Lee for their support in organising the event, and encourages anybody in the area who may be struggling to ‘please come along’ and to help ‘to get the community to come together’ to raise money for good causes, adding that the events ‘always get good numbers’ of both attendees and donations.

The day starts at midday on Saturday, April 29, with match kicking off at about 2pm. The event will also include family-friendly and children’s activities. A moment of silence will be held before the beginning of the match, and the game will be paused at the 27th minute mark to allow for a minute’s applause in memory of both David Ship and Mason Peddle, an AFC Portchester player who died recently. Players will also be wearing black armbands in memory of the two.