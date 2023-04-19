All 12 Scout Groups in the Denewulf district – which includes Fareham and the Meon Valley and was formed last year – will be parading through Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups include Squirrels aged four to six, Beavers aged six to eight, Cubs aged eight to 10, Scouts aged 10 to 14 and Explorers, who are between 14 and 18. There are more than 1,000 Scouts across the group so hundreds are expected on Sunday.

Beaver Scouts during the Remembrance Day parade in Fareham in 2021. Hundreds of youngsters will be parading for St George's Day on Sunday Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-37)

They will all muster at 3pm at Holy Trinity Church in West Street and the march will start at 3.30pm with the Scout Band playing. They will head to the bandstand where dignitaries and other Scout members will await.

Speeches will be made and some and awards will be presented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad