Cheeky photos of the cleaners - including women from Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant - feature seductive shots in the bath, lying on a piano, and standing scantily clad on stairs holding the calendar with Santa hats on.

The idea came from a group chat of cleaners on Instagram during lockdown after they decided to raise money and awareness for the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

(Left to right) Kate Hawkins, Kelly Edney, Natalie Crawford, Sally Wolfenden and Ria Jordan who were pictured in the Pink Lady Calendar 2022. Pic Ria Jordan.

After cleaner Rachel Cornforth approached the charity to see if they wanted to get involved, the organisation contacted High Wycombe firm SEBO UK - as the foundation was the company’s chosen charity - to see if they wanted to jump on board.

Once agreeing to join forces, The Pink Calendar 2022 was formed.

The cleaners - who call themselves The Naked Family - had the photos taken over the course of a year before the calendar was completed.

Gosport cleaner Ria Jordan, 38, was among those featured in the calendar. She said: ‘During the Instagram chat we decided we should do a calendar with cleaning products to raise awareness and funds for the foundation and it just went from there before we decided to do it naked.

The Pink Calendar 2022 is raising funds for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. Pic Sebo UK

‘We’ve all had people who have been affected by breast cancer and wanted to do something to help. During the lockdowns the foundation missed out on fundraising so we want to raise as much money as possible.

‘We were a group of strangers who had never met until the first shoot and there we were getting our kit off and having our pictures taken together. It was quite a big deal.

‘The photos include group pictures at Christmas and for Valentines Day and individual ones for each month. They include SEBO’s vacuums which all of us use in our work - they are the best vacuum in the world.’

Other cleaners in the calendar include 40-year-old Portsmouth breast cancer survivor Katy Hawkins, Natalie Crawford, 39, also from Portsmouth, and Havant-based Kelly Edney, 40.

The Pink Calendar 2022 is raising funds for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. Pic Sebo UK

Ria, paying tribute to Kate, added: ‘I had previously worked alongside Kate in Portsmouth on a few jobs. We all admire her, she’s one tough cookie and such a lovely person.’

The photos include 11 female cleaners and two male, along with another two men from SEBO.

All profits from the calendar priced at £12.95 will go directly to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

To order go to SEBO UK website www.sebo.co.uk.

