Portsmouth & Gosport History Week set to offer a range of free events

The Portsmouth & Gosport History Week is set to take place on August 1 to August 7, with a range of free events taking place across the city.

Wessex Archaeology will launch a film called ‘USS Chesapeake: Don’t give up the ship!’ as part of the history week, with a premiere taking place on August 1 at the Old Customs House.

The film, which also has a screening at the Sally Port Inn on August 3, sees Lowri Roberts, marine archaeologist at Wessex Archaeology, explore the history of the USS Chesapeake.

USS Chesapeake

The film explores the unusual history of the boat, which was commissioned by Congress in 1796 to protect trade routes during the war with Algiers.

Lowri said: ‘The documentary on USS Chesapeake follows the ship's journey from Boston to Portsmouth and on to Chesapeake Mill.

‘We are also excited to be showcasing a new interactive marine VR and a variety of talks given by our specialists here at Wessex Archaeology.’

Maritime history will be revealed throughout the week to demonstrate how marine research in Portsmouth and Gosport is informing the future of Portsmouth Harbour.

One of the new shipwreck discoveries.

Dive superintendent, Graham Scott, will collaborate with the National Museum of the Royal Navy to hold a talk, on August 6 at the Historic Dockyard, discussing the two new major historic shipwreck discoveries in the Solent.

The discoveries, designated by Historic England under the Protection of Wrecks Act 1973, have possible links to a 16th century African diver, and the talk is expected to be one of interest.

Samuel Fieldhouse, community engagement manager at Wessex Archaeology, said: ‘Portsmouth & Gosport Week is a great opportunity to share new and exciting discoveries about the area’s maritime heritage.

Discoveries from the Historic England shipwreck.

‘Through hands-on family activities in our event tent at Gunwharf Quays, to film screenings and talks in local pubs, the Wessex Archaeology specialists are excited to get local people involved with local history.’