Adele Byng, from Landport, plans to conquer her fear of heights and abseil down the Spinnaker Tower on May 14, at 11am to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Adele’s decision to tackle the tower comes after the loss of her grandad and 'father-figure,’ David Hodge, in December last year after his 13-year struggle with Parkinson’s.

A progressive neurological condition affecting the brain and causing a range of physical and psychological symptoms.

Adele Byng and her grandad David Hodge

Adele, 31, said: ‘I lovingly used to call him Grumpy Gramps, he was a loving grandad, with a heart of gold – and a cracking sense of humour.’

With more than 40 potential symptoms and no cure, Adele wants to do everything she can to help stop the ‘cruel and debilitating disease’ affecting other families, like her own.

She said: ‘You watch someone disappear in front of your eyes.’

David Hodge

During the final progression of David’s illness, his family helped to care for him as he lost the ability to walk and Adele’s fundraising became a ‘back-burner.’

‘The after-effects of watching him die the way he did because of Parkinson’s, just pushed me. I thought ‘I’ve got to do something,’ she said.

Adele’s first ever fundraiser is supported by her nan and whole family who are ‘happy and proud’ of her fundraising efforts, for a cause close to all their hearts.

She said: ‘I've never done anything like this before in my life, I’m petrified of heights so it’s going to be a real test.

‘But if he can go through 13 years of that, I can go through this.’

At nearly £400 Adele is well on her way to her fundraising goal of £700 in May, and her Spinnaker Tower Abseil is just the beginning.

As soon as she has conquered the challenge, she hopes to continue raising money for the charity with a skydive in the near future.

Ann Rowe, head of regional fundraising at Parkinson's UK, said: ‘We are so grateful to Adele for taking on this incredible challenge.

‘Fundraisers like Adele help us drive forward the groundbreaking research we need to transform the lives of people with Parkinson's and their loved ones.’

To donate to Adele’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Adele-Byng.