News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

THE Guildhall has cancelled a sold-out comedy performance from TV star Joe Lycett just an hour before its start due to the sudden death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:02 pm
Portsmouth Guildhall.
Portsmouth Guildhall.

The Queen, the country’s longest serving monarch, died at the age of 96, surrounded by her family at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

The Royal palace confirmed her death at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral

The announcement lead to the cancellation of a sold-out performance at Portsmouth Guildhall from comic Joe Lycett, who was due to take to stage at 7.30pm.

Most Popular

A representative from the venue said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She visited Portsmouth and the Guildhall a number of times throughout her reign and she is pictured here re-opening the Guildhall on 8th June 1959 after it was rebuilt following WWII and the Blitz.

‘As a mark of respect tonight’s Joe Lycett performance will not go ahead. We will be in touch with ticket holders concerning their tickets.’

Joe LycettBalmoralScotland