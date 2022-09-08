Portsmouth Guildhall.

The Queen, the country’s longest serving monarch, died at the age of 96, surrounded by her family at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

The Royal palace confirmed her death at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

The announcement lead to the cancellation of a sold-out performance at Portsmouth Guildhall from comic Joe Lycett, who was due to take to stage at 7.30pm.

A representative from the venue said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She visited Portsmouth and the Guildhall a number of times throughout her reign and she is pictured here re-opening the Guildhall on 8th June 1959 after it was rebuilt following WWII and the Blitz.