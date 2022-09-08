Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, serving as head of state for 70 years after coming to the throne at the age of 25.

All of the key members of the Royal family are either present at or travelling to the Aberdeenshire estate to be together.

Precise details are not yet known about how the following days will pan out, but it is expected that the Queen will be laid to rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to military personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Her coffin will then be taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

It is expected she would be placed on the Royal train at Waverley station and transported down to London.

A burial is expected within the 10 days, and Prince Charles expected to embark on a UK tour in the days preceding.

The Queen attended the D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations in Portsmouth in 2019.

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning, although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and a national two-minute silence to be held at noon is expected.

Previously prepared plans outlined that the Queen is to be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Prince Charles will become King and is set to address the nation, in an address expected later today.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands, Hampshire, earlier in the year. - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are to mark their diamond wedding anniversary in reserved style 19 November 2007 before jetting off to Malta to revive golden memories of their newlywed youth. FIONA HANSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

On Tuesday, Her Majesty had greeted the 15th prime minister to serve under her as Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral for an audience with the Queen – 69 years after Winston Churchill became the first prime minister to serve under her reign.