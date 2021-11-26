Portsmouth Ice rink at Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth officially opens. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The rink welcomed special guests for a first foray out on the ice and will be open to the public from tomorrow until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Among those first on the 646 square metre ice rink was Hampshire-based Serafina D’Cruze, the seven-year old star of Asda’s latest Christmas advert.

Mum Chloe said she was very proud of her daughter’s big screen performance – and her dazzling routine at the Guildhall rink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Serafina D'Cruze, the seven-year-old star of the new Asda Christmas advert. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘She’s been skating since she was three, and this year’s she won five gold and two silver medals.’

Reviewing the Guildhall rink, Serafina added: ‘It’s small – but it’s a good ice rink. I’m really happy to skate for everyone tonight.’

She was joined by teams from Gosport Synchro Stars skating teams, with one team enjoying their first public performance in 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coach Paul Crocker said: ‘One of our team can not compete this year because they don’t have the required number of skaters because of Covid-19 disruptions.

‘So it’s amazing to be here.

‘This is a really nice Christmas rink – they have done a good job.’

Rink management company S3K Group have returned after staging the event in 2019, and this year will see increased SEN sessions, including weekend sessions.

Rink manager Ed White said: ‘It’s good to see everyone back. It’s nice to bring some cheer back to Portsmouth after the last 18 months.’

Advanced booking for skating sessions is available online – and encouraged given slightly reduced capacity and keen early sales.

Ed added: ‘We’re running at 180 capacity due to Covid-19.

‘Bookings are higher than they were previously.

‘We have sold out four exclusive sessions to schools across the city.’

Skating sessions last for one hour and the price includes all hire, with special ticketing options for individuals, families and groups, as well as a season pass option for those who want to get out on the ice throughout December.

Parents will have the chance to get their little ones out on the ice, with dedicated family sessions running every weekday, 11am to 12pm.

Wheelchair accessibility is available at all sessions.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron