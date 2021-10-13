Guildhall Games Fest returns in January. Picture: Portsmouth Guildhall

Guildhall Games Fest will be reloading in Portsmouth Guildhall on January 28 and 29, 2022.

The event will see video games ranging from the classic Pong to the latest titles on high-end gaming PCs – as well as hundreds of popular board games from Dice Portsmouth.

This year will also see the launch of the festival’s new Indie Gaming Zone, which gives players the opportunity to test out a whole new range of games before they hit the market.

Multi-player gaming will be available via event’s LAN party, where attendees can try out sponorsor Reign Gaming’s latest Scout class gaming PCs, specially designed for 1080p gaming and esports.

From the time-proven classics to the latest tech, there should be something for everyone in love with gaming, according to a spokesman from the Guildhall.

He said: ‘The Retro Gaming Zone, led by Game Over, offers a brand-new set up for 2022 featuring every console imaginable from Vectrex, to the Game Cube, Playstation 1 and Xbox with games such as Pong, Pac Man, Mario and Minecraft to enjoy with gaming tournaments projected onto a giant screen.

‘Gamers can also experience the latest in innovation in the University of Portsmouth’s Innovation Zone with VR, simulators and an assortment of game demos created by students and staff of the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries.

‘Plus, see developers in their natural habitat as they create a game in real time as part of the international Global Game Jam.’

Session prices start at £7.35 for children aged four to 14, while student’s pay £10.71, and adults are charged £12.95.

Sessions will run 11am to 4pm and 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, January 29, and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, January 30.

