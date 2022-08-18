Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the launch of The Guildhall Trust’s Tickets for the Community Scheme in 2017, more than 3,000 tickets have been gifted through more than 40 organisations within the PO region.

Under the scheme, free or heavily discounted tickets are gifted to people who would not normally have the opportunity the chance to experience live performance, supporting The Guildhall Trust’s vision to inspire, entertain and transform lives in the community.

Tickets are allocated by ballot throughout the year to registered organisations for a wide range of shows including comedy, dance, drama, many genres of music and te trust’s Portsmouth Comic Con and Guildhall Games Fest events.

Tickets for Portsmouth Comic Con have been given out under the Guildhall Trust's Community Scheme Photos by Alex Shute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community groups, voluntary organisations, employers and partners within the PO post code region are invited to register before 11am, Friday, September 9, to be a part of the scheme for 2022/23.

Head of learning and participation for The Guildhall Trust, Hayley Reay said: ‘Engaging with the community is at the heart of what we do at The Guildhall Trust and being able to provide tickets to people who would otherwise not be able to come and enjoy a show at Portsmouth Guildhall is so important to us.

‘Some of the feedback we receive is truly humbling and demonstrates the impact that this scheme has, so we are keen to reach as many groups as possible in this round of registration.’

Head to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/get-involved/community/tickets-for-the-community/ for more details and to download an application form.