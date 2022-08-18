Pop-up shop One of a Kind, acting as temporary replacement for Gosport Gallery is to close at the end of August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, named One of a Kind, was launched in February, to continue the presence of Gosport Gallery in the community while its home at the Old Grammar School is being refurbished.

As the opening of the new Gosport Museum and Art Gallery draws closer, the shop, which is located on Gosport High Street, will close its doors at the end of August.

During its seven-month period of opening, the shop has been a celebration of talented people within the local community, supporting 29 artists, creatives and makers, giving them a space in which to sell their handmade products and artworks: for the majority, this is the first time that they have had the opportunity to sell their products in a formal retail space.

Venue manager Wendy Redman inside Gosport Gallery during its refurbishment. Picture: David George

It has also provided a meeting space for existing groups and has a small community exhibition area which has hosted 66 exhibitions as well as family craft activities during school holidays.

The shop has received a huge amount of positive feedback from both the public and creatives, and has seen a total of 4,684 people visit it, including Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who has been a regular visitor and supporter.