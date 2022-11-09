Portsmouth has been named as one for the UK’s hotspots for freecycling unwanted items amid the cost of living crisis in a bid to fight the rising costs of things by donating them.

The city has come 19th on the leader board, with places like Bournemouth and Brighton ranking higher.

The research, which was compiled by the UK’s leading IVA provider, Creditfix, analysed group membership data to find how many people were donating or gifting unwanted items in the biggest cities or towns. As a result of the cost of living crisis, many people are either donating or swapping households items that they no longer need, for items they do free of charge.

What a shot of the beautiful Portsmouth skyline at sunset taken by Paul Currie

Layla Johnson, regional manager at Creditfix said: ‘It’s heartwarming to see that even in the toughest of times, Portsmouth residents are putting their best foot forward and helping others where they can.

‘Through communities like these, people are able to reduce waste on items they don’t want or need like fridges, sofas and even school uniforms, for someone who may have a use. The cost of living crisis is hitting households hard right across the country, but groups like these can ease the burden for some when needed.’

Portsmouth was one of the top places with 21,873 people turning to Facebook groups to donate, swap and share goods including books, furniture, clothes, appliances and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad