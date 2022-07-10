The Prankerd and Tunnicliffe families enjoying the hot weather on Southsea seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090722-01)

Portsmouth heatwave: Our best photos as residents and visitors flock to beaches in Southsea to make the most of hot weather

VISITORS and residents in Portsmouth have been flocking to the seafront to make the most of the hot weather as the UK sees the start of a heat wave.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:52 am

Temperatures have hit as high as 28 degrees on Saturday – with bright and warm weather forecast for the rest of the weekend and next week.

Find out how much longer the warm weather will last here.

The News sent our photographers down to the seafront today and here are our best photos from the Hot Walls.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.

1. Beach-goers in Southsea

Groups gathered on the shoreline in Southsea to enjoy some sunbathing and swimming in the Solent.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. Water sports enthusiasts taking to the Solent

A pair enjoying a laugh on a paddle-board during the hot weather weekend.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. The seafront near Eastney

Large crowds were drawn to the coastline by the hot weather this week - with temperatures reaching as high as 28 degrees.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Ready for a swim

Laura Connell enjoying the hot weather on Southsea seafront.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

