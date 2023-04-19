Portsmouth Helps Ukraine gears up for another drive to help victims of war

Portsmouth Helps Ukraine, which is dedicated to supporting Ukrainian refugees in the city, as well as those affected and displaced by the ongoing war, was formed last year as a response to the Russian invasion.

NOW READ: Ukrainian who fled her home to Portsmouth speaks of friendship with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity supplies the Ukrainian people living in Lviv and Kyiv with supplies of food, medicine, and clothing, making a four-hour journey to Ukraine as part of a ‘convoy’ of vehicles, with the prime objective of personally delivering the donated goods to those displaced and surviving in the war zones. The charity has also sent Christmas presents and sweet treats to Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines in December.

Some of the goods donated last year Picture: Viola Langley

The founder of the charity, Viola Langley, said that the charity began with a Facebook group, calling on local residents to donate what they could to refugees. Ms Langley praised those who took the steps to donate whatever they could, stating that ‘most people come really full of love and warmth’, and that the response of the local community was ‘overwhelming’, and said ‘a big thank you to everyone who has helped or is helping.’

While recognising that the current cost of living crisis has hindered donations, Ms Langley acknowledged that the charity was still receiving donations from local contributors, adding: ‘We know it’s hard times, but we also know that there is a war in another country where the conditions are much worse.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Helps Ukraine has also teamed up with other similar charities and individuals in Hampshire, with those that Ms Langley wants to give special recognition for their efforts including Hayling Helps Ukraine led by Paul Gray, Stella’s Voice in Havant, Petworth Ukrainian Relief, and Suzanne Sparks of Clanfield – all of whom have made considerable efforts to ensure that Ukrainian refugees living in the area are made to feel as safe and welcome as possible, as well as giving donations and taking part in the drives to Ukraine themselves.

Ms Langley said the response of Ukrainians receiving the goods donated by the people of Portsmouth and beyond has been ‘unbelievable’, adding that the Ukrainians wanted ‘with all of our heart to thank the people of the United Kingdom and the people who have been organising’, adding that medical aid in particular is urgently needed, for Ukrainian front line soldiers, refugees, and people living in war-torn areas.

Ms Langley stated that a new drive to Ukraine to deliver donations is due to take place in six weeks time, which is also scheduled to visit a Ukrainian orphanage. Organisers have appealed for donations including summer children’s clothes (for ages up to 10, in clean and good condition), food, medical supplies, toiletries such as wipes and nappies, military clothing and first aid kits for soldiers, as well as chocolate bars and other sweet treats which can be sent directly to front line troops.

Ms. Langley has also appealed for anybody in the Portsmouth area to rent out their homes to Ukrainian refugees if they are able to, noting a shortage of available housing for displaced persons, stating that it would be ‘fantastic' if anybody can do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad