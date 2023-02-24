Lisa’s mum was friends with the comedy group that Zelenskyy was previously part of before becoming the president, and in turn, they became friends.

The 25-year-old has known him since she was 10 years old and she has been on various trips with him as well as getting the opportunity to work alongside him as an adult.

Lisa Krivoruchkina and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Her family would go to comedy festivals with him, and she has reflected on what a brilliant job he is doing to protect her home country.

Lisa said: ‘My mum was friends with his comedy group and then we started to see each other so my mum was in his friends’ group. We used to meet up when I was a kid and we all travelled and visited some comedy festivals.

‘Knowing him before that and knowing him now I can’t imagine what he is going through. He was already very patriotic to Ukraine long before the war.’

Prior to becoming the president of Ukraine, he was known for his film and television work, and was in the programme Servant of the People – playing a president.

When the war broke out, Zelenskyy decided to fight to take back his home, and on the year anniversary of the war he made a public pledge to be victorious and liberate the occupied areas of the country.

Lisa added: ‘I can’t even find the right words because working for him before that, I saw how hard he worked, and everyone was saying how he was just a comedian and now everyone is saying that he is much more than that.