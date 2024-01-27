Year 11 enjoyed a positive and successful ‘Aspire Day’ to mark the end of their mock examinations fortnight. The theme of the day was ‘to aspire to be the best version of ourselves’ and focussed on the themes of mind, body and spirit.

The day began with the organisation and running of a pop up shop to raise funds and awareness for local charity St Wilfrid’s Hospice, based in Chichester.

Pupils based in £378.48 for St. Wilfrid's Hospice with their fundraising efforts.

The girls rose to the challenge and by breaktime, the hall had been transformed into a haven of bargain, quality clothes and sweet treats for the rest of the school to purchase.

£378.48 was raised which - according to hospice staff - could pay for patient transport for over a week, allowing patients to visit the hospice for treatment, rehabilitation and complementary therapies.

Community and corporate fundraising manager Gemma Carden said: "Thank you for supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice and for making an impact on our community’s lives. The day was incredibly busy and a huge success. I hope Year 11 are proud of what they have achieved."

The Year 11s were also given a talk by adventurer Charlie Walker on his remarkable 43,000 mile bike journey through sand and snow. The girls were captivated by Charlie’s adventures which lasted over four years, and they asked a host of "mature and intelligent" questions afterwards.

The pupils took part in further activities including roller skating under the watchful eye of Panther Skates, creating "good mood food" under the tuition of local company ‘Mango Wellbeing’, and making their own jewellery.

Year 11 pupil Laura said: "It was really good supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice and to take time to sort the clothes and go on to sell them." Dolcie added: "Charlie’s talk has inspired me to travel and selling the cakes and supporting the Hospice was rewarding too."