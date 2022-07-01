Action Stations at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will reopen on July 23 with new exhibition The Commando Experience, which allows visitors to take on a series of Royal Marines Commando-style physical challenges.

Royal Navy’s elite amphibious force, the Royal Marines Commandos date back to 1664, with recruits needing to pass some of the toughest physical challenges to gain their prestigious green beret.

Children play outside HMS Warrior.

The new physical challenge comes as The National Museum of the Royal Navy runs a series of summer holiday events across its sites.

From Saturday July 23 to September 4, the museum will be running five different activities aimed at children and families.

Across Gosport and Portsmouth exhibitions, guests can take part in the Medal Mania Trail, hunting out prizes for children aged five to 11 years.

Gosport sites will be running a Jubilee Make and Take, a creative crafts opportunity, also for children aged five to 11 years,

In the Victory Gallery in the Historic Dockyard, entertainment Ship-Ship Hooray will be held for children under five and their accompanying adults.

At Her Majesty’s Service Exhibition in the dockyard, join a staff member for the story of Billy the Sailor King, every Saturday and Sunday at 12am and 3pm.

Meanwhile at The Royal Navy Submarine Museum, storytelling event Corgis Aboard will tell the story of the Royal Yacht and a mischievous corgi, running every Saturday and Sunday between 12am and 3pm,