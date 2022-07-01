Geoff Holt from Wetwheels

In 1984, then 18-year-old Geoff broke his neck at the age, leaving him paralysed.

Geoff has represented GB at international disabled sailing and in 2007 became the first disabled person to sail single-handed around GB.

In 2009 he sailed single-handed across the Atlantic ocean in his wheelchair, and later founded Wetwheels Foundation, providing opportunities for disabled people to access the ocean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as his MBE, Geoff was also made deputy lieutenant of Hampshire and had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch in 2012.

Geoff said: ‘Obviously it’s a great honour to be chosen, and particularly in my own city of Portsmouth.

‘I’m a disabled athlete so I understand the amount of effort that goes into competing in these elite games.

‘It’s a real honour I wasn’t expecting.