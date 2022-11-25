Portsmouth ice rink returns for winter with new series of DJ nights including New Year's Eve
GET your skates on – a popular ice rink has returned to the city centre in time for Christmas, with additional SEN sessions and a new series of DJ nights.
Portsmouth on Ice has set up the large ice rink in Guildhall Square, offering skate sessions from Saturday, November 26, to Sunday, January 8.
This year includes five sessions catered for those with special educational needs, as the ice rink provides a reduced capacity, lower music volume, and slower skating speeds.
For the first time, the rink will host a series of DJ nights on Saturday, December 3, then Friday, December 9, and finally on New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31.
Mum-of-two Pippa Bostock said both her daughters, who skate regularly in a Gosport club, were thrilled at the return of the rink.
The Hayling Island resident said: ‘It’s fantastic to have more people experience the sport.
‘We just wish there was an ice rink all year round. We have to travel to Gosport from Hayling Island. We desperately need a rink in the city.’
Rink representative Kat Pridie said the venue had been mindful to keep prices as low as possible given the ongoing cost of living crisis.
She said: ‘Prices were not put up more than necessary. We have a family package, and all carers skate for free.’
Dedicated SEN sessions run from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, November 27, then 15.30 to 4.30 on Wednesday November 30 and December 7, with final sessions running from 10am to 11am on Wednesay, December 14, and Saturday, December 17.