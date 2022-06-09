Portsmouth indie band Reactor 1 to play their final gig in aid of Rowans Hospice

After 16 years and more than 500 gigs Reactor 1 will take their final bows at the Admiral Drake Pub in Kingston Crescent, North End.

The night will be raising money for Rowans Hospice, and although entry is free there will be collection tins.

Playing a mix of original songs and covers the four-piece, made up of John Seymour on guitar, Rob Green on bass and vocals, Trevor Broad on drums and part-time member Alex Seymour, have been a fixture on the local scene, but also regularly played further afield around the UK, even touring in Europe.

Portsmouth indie band Reactor 1

John, from Albert Road, Southsea, said: ‘We had about 10 gigs left booked up before the pandemic, and obviously we had to cancel them. Rob said then that maybe this was a good time to call it a day.

‘My father used to come to all of our gigs, but he died of dementia during lockdown, so I thought it would be nice to do one more to finish it off, rather than let Covid finish it off – we should do it ourselves.

‘I think this is going to be it now, apart from maybe a few special occasions.’

Looking back on highlights, John particularly recalls the David Bowie tribute night 2016 which saw the cream of the local scene put on a charity gig at The Wedgewood Rooms.

‘There was so much emotion that night, there was a real buzz, it was amazing,’ and he also remembers when they supported original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock in London.

‘His manager and soundman told us after our set that Glen wasn’t keen to go on because we’d gone down so well and had such a good reaction! It was one of those nights where everything went perfectly.’

They chose to make the gig in aid of Rowans because: ‘My grandmother was there, Rob’s had relatives there, we’ve all had relatives there.

‘The people who work there have been absolutely amazing – they’re a really good local charity. It’s a place close to all of our hearts.’