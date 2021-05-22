For some it makes the world feel a littler smaller by connecting family and friends irrespective of the distance between them.

Others use it to become part of communities they may never have otherwise discovered, sharing talents, laughs and vital advice along the way.

But for a creative few, posting on social media can be a bonafide way to make or support a living or cause – and find fame on the small screen.

We've trawled the likes of Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube – and even LinkedIn – to bring you a list of 18 Portsmouth influencers you ought to follow.

From post-natal advice to free fitness tips, social media is a window into their world and more than 10million people are already watching.

Do you recognise any familiar faces here?

1. Graeme Robertson and Theodora Van De Pol (@babewheresmypassport) Portsmouth-born Graeme Robertson and his partner, Theodora Van De Pol, have amassed 20K Instagram followers and 165K YouTube subscriptions as they travel the world. Photo: @babewheresmypassport Buy photo

2. Leahviathan (@leahviathan) Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Leahviathan may live in London, but she hails from Gosport. She has 164,000 followers on the game-streaming platform. Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Demi Jones (@demijones1) Demi Jones, from Cosham, did the city proud when she got to the Love Island final earlier this year. Now she's a bonafide influencer, boasting 1.1million Instagram followers. Photo: @demijones1 on Instagram Buy photo

4. Jennifer Sanchez (@the_liberty_lady) Founder of Southsea-based firms The Liberty Lounge and Dimples and Daisies, Jennifer empowers women through stunning photography. She has 20K Instagram followers. Photo: The Liberty Lounge Buy photo