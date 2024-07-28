The Portsmouth International Kite Festival returned to Southsea Common on Saturday, July 27 as friends and families gathered to watch the sky fill with amazing kites. It has become and event for the community to mark in their calendar and this year did not disappoint as large crowds made the most of a beautiful sunny weekend.
The event once again attracted some of the world’s best kite flyers who treated the crowds to tricks and synchronised displays to music. Huge three-dimensional dragons and Japanese style fighting kites were among the many unique crafts which people were able to see at the show.
Here are 23 incredible pictures from Saturday at the festival:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.