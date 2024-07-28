Portsmouth International Kite Festival: 23 stunning pictures as elaborate kites fill the sky above Southsea Common

By Joe Williams
Published 28th Jul 2024, 13:38 BST
A popular annual event returned to Southsea this weekend as the skies were filled with elaborate and colourful kites from around the world,

The Portsmouth International Kite Festival returned to Southsea Common on Saturday, July 27 as friends and families gathered to watch the sky fill with amazing kites. It has become and event for the community to mark in their calendar and this year did not disappoint as large crowds made the most of a beautiful sunny weekend.

The event once again attracted some of the world’s best kite flyers who treated the crowds to tricks and synchronised displays to music. Huge three-dimensional dragons and Japanese style fighting kites were among the many unique crafts which people were able to see at the show.

Here are 23 incredible pictures from Saturday at the festival:

1. Portsmouth International Kite Festival

A selection of fantastic kites soar in the sky at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea CommonPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-18)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. Portsmouth International Kite Festival

Crowds flocked to Southsea Common as the eagerly awaited yearly event took place.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-24)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Portsmouth International Kite Festival

Chris Havard launches his son's kite at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea Common.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-23)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Portsmouth International Kite Festival

Crowds watch the kites take to the sky at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea Common.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-22)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

