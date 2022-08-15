Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project began in February and incorporates roof-mounted solar panels across a number of buildings, a large battery, and solar canopies across Portsmouth International Port.

The power produced by the 2,660 solar panels will contribute around 35 per cent of the site’s power, which will be stored thanks to a mega-watt sized battery.

When completed, the 1.2 megawatt peak system will be the largest solar and battery installation to date across the council’s portfolio of renewable generation systems.

The installation of a ground-breaking solar and battery system at Portsmouth International Port has reached a major milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as generating carbon-free power, the solar canopies will provide shade for cars waiting to board ferries, allowing them to stay cooler for longer without having to run their engines.

When fully operational, the system will reduce annual carbon emissions by 239 tonnes, according to Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for climate change and environment, Councillor Kimberly Barrett.

Cllr Barrett said: ‘It is the council's priority to support clean growth. This major milestone on this innovative project means that the project is on track to begin generating clean energy later this year.

‘We're committed to take positive action to tackle climate change, and this cut in emissions will boost our ambitions to to reduce carbon emissions across the city to net-zero by 2030.’

The work is the latest in a series of solar and battery projects being managed by the council’s in-house energy services team. The team procured Custom Solar after a competitive tender exercise through the council’s recently established PV and Storage framework.

Gary Sucharewycz, CEO of Custom Solar, said his team was ‘incredibly proud of the progress’ on the ‘landmark’ project.

He added: ‘It has been a perfect amalgamation of solar innovation and engineering ingenuity.

‘’We are extremely excited to finalise and showcase the project in its entirety.’