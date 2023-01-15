Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port, was elected as deputy chair of the association in 2022 and has now taken the chair as previous incumbent, Neil Glendinning of Harwich, retired.

The BPA is the national association for ports, representing more than 400 ports, harbours and marine facilities across the UK.

Mike has spent over 30 years in the ports industry, holding a range of operational and commercial managerial roles across the UK, and he has been working at the Portsmouth port for the last six year.

In response to the announcement, Mike said: ‘I’m delighted to be taking over as BPA Chair at such an important time for the industry. The BPA has long been an important voice for the industry, especially in the last few difficult years.

‘The sector has dealt with various challenges such as Brexit, the pandemic and the current economic climate and so now is the time when we as an industry can work with the government to help contribute to its economic and ‘levelling-up’ agenda and sustainability goals. I have been in the ports industry for over three decades and it’s great to see that policy makers now appreciate what it is we do as a sector.

