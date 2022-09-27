Portsmouth International Port to hold open day for families with range of activities
THE INTERNATIONAL port in Portsmouth is to host an open-day during Maritime UK Week 2022, with the community, as well as staff and their families, invited to attend a range of activities.
Maritime UK Week 2022 aims to shine a spotlight on the latest developments in the maritime sector and engage people across the UK with the world of maritime.
Taking part in the week will see Portsmouth International Port host a day of exhibitions from port partners, interactive stands, and behind-the-scenes access to port operations.
The open day will include panel discussions, stands from the port's partners, a range of vessels alongside and also activities for the children. Refreshments will be available from the port's cafe, Ceanos.
The port hopes to highlight skills and roles required, its role within the maritime industry of Portsmouth, and how its operations work to protect the maritime environment, according to port director Mike Sellers.
He said: ‘As we are owned by the people of Portsmouth, I think it's vital for us to reach out to the local community and invite them in.
‘I know that our staff are excited to show them, along with their families, the work that we do here at the port.
‘Along with our partners we hope to inspire people to think about a career in maritime, as our ambitious plans for growth and investment in green initiatives means we hope to facilitate many more well-paid jobs in the sector for people in the region.’
The open day will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 15.