The presenter will host ‘Jeremy Kyle Live’. a daily programme on TalkTV which starts on October 10.

TalkTV has seen listener figures soar since he started making appearances on their radio show.

Jeremy Kyle rose to prominence while headlining the Jeremy Kyle Show.

Steve Dymond, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019

His divisive talk show was canned in May 2019 following the death of Portsmouth native Steve Dymond.

Mr Dymond, 63, committed suicide seven days after failing a life detector test on the programme.

His final text read the Jeremy Kyle show was ‘responsible for what happens now’.

He was accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport, and took his own life 10 days later.

It is accepted the lie detector tests on the show are not necessarily accurate.

Mr Dymond’s final text before his death was revealed in a Channel 4 documentary in March.

It said: ‘I hope the Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now. They are responsible for what happens now. I hope this makes good ratings for them. I bet they keep this quiet. Never never never did I cheat on you. Never never. My final words.’

The former guest died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem at his home, a preliminary hearing was told in 2020.

At the time, Coroner Jason Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a ‘serial liar’ and said he ‘would not trust him with a chocolate button’.

He added that Kyle would be an interested party at the inquest because ‘he may have caused or contributed’ to Mr Dymond’s death.

Mr Dymond’s inquest was delayed on ‘compassionate’ grounds after his mother passed away.

An application for the adjournment was made by Mr Dymond’s brother Leslie, and son, Carl Woolley.

According to Mr Pegg, who spoke in open court in Winchester, the inquest would be unjustly hampered due to Mr Woolley’s grief and funeral preparations.

It will resume in October 2022 at the earliest.