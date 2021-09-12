The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Frank Jonas, was joined on Sunday by a host of dignitaries including Admiral Sir Jonathon Band and the mayors of Gosport and Havant councillors Mark Hook and Rosy Raines for the annual Seafarers service.

Portsmouth MPs Penny Mordaunt and Stephen Morgan were present for the service at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, led by the Dean of Portsmouth, Dr Anthony Cane

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth throws a wreath into the sea at the annual service of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and for Admiral Lord Nelson. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Senior officers from the Royal Navy also attended the cathedral service, where a collection was taken for the Seafarers' Charity.

A short civic procession took place along St Thomas's Street to the cathedral with the same procession taking attendees to the statue of Nelson, in Grand Parade, Old Portsmouth, where wreaths were laid at the memorial.

The Lord Mayor then went to the sea wall where he committed a wreath to the sea to commemorate all those whose lives have been lost at sea.

Lord Mayor Cllr Jonas said: ‘As a port city Portsmouth has always relied on seafarers, their success has been the city's success and we also share in their tragedies.

Dignitaries at the annual service of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and commemorate Admiral Lord Nelson. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘Every year this is a poignant service and I'm proud we take the time as a city to remember those who have lost their lives at sea.’

Admiral Band, head of the navy between 2006-09, said: ‘Portsmouth is a great maritime city and it’s been a great day and turnout.

‘It’s been nice to see the whole harbour connected with Gosport, Fareham and Portsmouth all together. We’re all one.

‘It’s been a fitting tribute - by the statue of the great man Nelson. It's a great thing and brings together all maritime people. We’re all one because that’s what we respect - the sea.’

Police cadet from the Portsmouth South Unit, Daniel Roper, the Lord Mayor’s cadet for the year, said: ‘It was a good service and I was proud to hand the wreath to the Lord Mayor. It’s important to remember.’

Michelle and Peter Jones, both 57 from Old Portsmouth, decided to watch the procession and service after walking past. ‘It was a nice service and brought a tear to my eye especially as our daughter is in the navy,’ Michelle said.

Peter added: ‘It’s important to remember the sacrifices made.’

