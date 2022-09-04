Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drawing of the 170-metre tower features as part of the set for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, which launched this morning.

The show sees the journalist replace replace Andrew Marr as the host of BBC One's flagship Sunday morning politics show.

Her hosting duties come after announcing her decision to step down as the BBC's political editor last December.

Opening the show, Ms Kuenssberg said: ‘We are here to ask important questions, the ones that you want answers to from the people who make decisions that affect us all. We will check out what is true and what is not.

‘But we're going to try and have more conversations than arguments. Now, I cannot promise you that's always what's going to happen. But we will also sometimes have a bit of fun.’

The shows first guests included Labour MP Emily Thornberry, comedian Joe Lycett, and the final two Conservative leadership hopefuls, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.