Portsmouth man, 32, charged over several burglaries that saw wallets and purses stolen across the city
A MAN has been charged over a spate of thefts targeting purses and a wallet in several burglaries across the city.
Anthony Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, Fratton, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary, one count of burglary at a home and theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.
The first incident relating to the charges took place on Monday, August 9, when a purse containing money and a bank card was taken from Moorings Way, Milton.
Read More
Related incidents include the theft of a purse from a salon in Fratton Road on Saturday, August 21, and the theft of a wallet – containing cash and several bank cards – from an address in Woodpath, Southsea, on Wednesday, August 25.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said Storr was remanded by city magistrates on Wednesday.
He added: ‘He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 4 October.’