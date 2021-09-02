Portsmouth man, 32, charged over several burglaries that saw wallets and purses stolen across the city

A MAN has been charged over a spate of thefts targeting purses and a wallet in several burglaries across the city.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:44 pm

Anthony Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, Fratton, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary, one count of burglary at a home and theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

The first incident relating to the charges took place on Monday, August 9, when a purse containing money and a bank card was taken from Moorings Way, Milton.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth police probe as teenage girl, 17, raped in car after two men offer he...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been charged over a spate of thefts targeting wallets and purses across the city.

Related incidents include the theft of a purse from a salon in Fratton Road on Saturday, August 21, and the theft of a wallet – containing cash and several bank cards – from an address in Woodpath, Southsea, on Wednesday, August 25.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said Storr was remanded by city magistrates on Wednesday.

He added: ‘He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 4 October.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.