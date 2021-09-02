Anthony Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, Fratton, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary, one count of burglary at a home and theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

The first incident relating to the charges took place on Monday, August 9, when a purse containing money and a bank card was taken from Moorings Way, Milton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged over a spate of thefts targeting wallets and purses across the city.

Related incidents include the theft of a purse from a salon in Fratton Road on Saturday, August 21, and the theft of a wallet – containing cash and several bank cards – from an address in Woodpath, Southsea, on Wednesday, August 25.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said Storr was remanded by city magistrates on Wednesday.

He added: ‘He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 4 October.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron