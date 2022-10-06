News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man, 42, found dead on Southsea shore

A PORTSMOUTH man was found dead on Southsea shore this morning.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:53 am - 1 min read

Police were called just before 7am today (October 6) to a concern for welfare incident near Southsea Leisure Park.

Officers attended and sadly discovered that a 42-year-old man from Southsea had died.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Emergency services were seen in the area at the time.

